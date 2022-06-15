Sit on an ejection bench

If he was born in Montreal, then Nicolas Latifi grew up in the Toronto area. The 26-year-old will test his first start at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

And you might say his latest rumors. At least aboard Williams.

After learning karting in Canada and the United States, Latif moved to Europe to begin his long journey in a single seat that saw him compete in particular for four full seasons in Formula 2 before entering a major – the Queen of Motorsports in 2020.

“As surprising as it may seem, he said in an interview with registerI have never raced in my country except in karting. This first existence, I want to live it fully. »

Latifi recalled that he attended the Canadian Grand Prix, without really imagining that he would one day race in a Formula 1 car.

“I remember the unforgettable victories of the great drivers here in Montreal. Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has often been the scene of amazing races.”

“There are no good feelings”

My cute will be a topic of discussion this weekend, but not for the right reasons. His future in F1 is, more than ever, in question.

Although Canadian food company Sofina, run by his father Michael, is a sponsor of the British team, he knows there’s nothing for granted.

“I definitely have to do well,” he said. I’d be lying if I told you my place on the team is safe. I realize that the situation must change. »

Does it feel like sitting on an ejection seat?

“No more, he answers, than all the other pilots on board whose contract expires at the end of the season. I admit that since the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, I haven’t had a good feeling in the car.”

He is ahead of his teammates

A racing driver’s biggest competitor is his teammate. However, Alexander Albon was regularly faster than him despite the fact that the Thais were denied the wheel in Formula 1 last year.

“He’s adapted faster than me to the new car and it’s up to me to change things,” the Canadian replied.

In Barcelona last month, reserve driver Nick de Vries outpaced Latifi in his first free practice session on Friday. Nothing convinces his superiors.

Rumors of him leaving Williams have intensified over the past few weeks. Some specialist sites have suggested that he could be replaced from the British Grand Prix in early July by Oscar Piastre.

This young Australian hopeful, the Formula 2 champion, will already have an agreement to fill Latifi’s seat next season. case to follow.