Six restaurants serving reusable containers in Banff this summer

The Citizens Group’s goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastics in the Rocky Mountains municipality.

This is an option that many residents have been waiting for, believes the founder of the pilot project. Banff can’t get rid of him, Luna Kawano. I think the locals are very excited about it. It is very convenient and they know where all the restaurants are as you say.

After seven to 15 uses, a reusable plastic container has a lower environmental footprint compared to if disposable containers were used each time, it writes on the program’s website.

Six restaurants are currently involved in the project, including the Nourish Bistro in Banff. According to the owner, her customers have been requesting a more environmentally friendly option of taking orders for some time. [Banff] It is a tourist destination for people who are interested in the environment, so it is clear that many people are interested in it. Alex Boston comments.

About 20% of the people we talk to about the software decide to use it which is good enough , he thinks.

Five hundred containers are already being traded as part of the project, which will present its results to the city council in the fall. It is partly funded by the city and a college scholarship for Luna Kawano, who started the project as part of her studies at the University of Waterloo.

