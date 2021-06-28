The game will not be released before 2024 or 2025

The much-anticipated GTA 6 may not be released until 2024 or 2025, according to a new leak. It is said that Rockstar Games has already planned to prioritize the health of its employees rather than rushing into the game.

However, this is not the first time that leakers have warned of this Rockstar Games isn’t about to release the game anytime soon. Earlier this year, a former US studio insider confirmed it GTA 6 is well and truly in development, but its release is still a long way off. However, he did not give a more precise date.

Rockstar Games Crisis Avoid for GTA 6

Certainly Youtube, leaker Tom Henderson shared a video about the various leaks and rumors circulating about Grand Theft Auto 6. Tom Henderson is famous for his leaks related to the Call of Duty and Battlefield franchises. While he had previously thought that GTA 6 would be released in 2023 or 2024, he has finally changed his mind. In fact, Tom Henderson confirms it GTA 6 will be released in 2024 or 2025.

In fact, this decision was due to be made by Rockstar Games Prioritize the health of its employees by avoiding the crisis. This common practice in the world of video games is often controversial. Determines the peak period for teams. These have an intense workload to get the game out on time. newly, CD Projekt Red selected to grind to get Cyberpunk 2077 on time.

In addition, Tom Henderson made it clear that Rockstar Games will not delay the release of GTA 6 once it is announced. Perhaps this explains why the studio has remained silent despite all the leaks. In any case, some fans may lose patience if they really have to wait until 2025 to discover the next installment of the series in the open world. Another point made by Tom Henderson is The shortage of next generation consoles. GTA 6 will only be released on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. So the leaker believes that Rockstar Games does not want to release the game until the majority of players have access to these next-generation consoles. finally, GTA 6 will go as planned in Vice City and Latin America. Several sources confirmed thisShe will be a playable female character.

