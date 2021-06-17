Sore throat? May be a delta variable متغير

As it continues to gain traction, the delta variant is increasingly worrying experts, not least because its symptoms aren’t exactly the same as the original strain of COVID-19.

This type, which first appeared in India, is very similar to the common cold. Accompanying symptoms are headache, sore throat and runny nose.

A situation that may be completely misleading for people because the main symptoms of COVID-19 such as loss of smell and taste do not appear to manifest with the variant.

“You have to be very vigilant when you have symptoms that can resemble a cold. You have to think that it may be this famous variant that is really starting to spread more and more,” explains virologist Benoit Barbeau.

The change in symptoms can be explained by the fact that it is young people who are increasingly affected by the coronavirus disease.

“They may be better able to handle the infection itself, and actually end up being symptoms similar to the common cold,” he says.

Caution is still required as Quebec continues to advance its unwinding, Mr. Barbeau recalls.

However, the good news is that we have a very effective and effective vaccine against the alternative. (…) This protection is definitely powerful and will prevent you from developing severe symptoms and being hospitalized,” notes the virologist.