The old Nordiques shirt is very popular with NHL players

The retro version of the Quebec Nordic shirt, worn by Colorado Avalanche players several times during the regular season, is what NFL hockey players remember most when asked to identify their jacket. preferred period.

According to the results of the annual Players Association poll released Thursday, 35.04% of 448 respondents in the question set their sights on a bra displaying the Nordiques logo in burgundy red. The piece of equipment highlighting the ancestors of the “Avs” preceded the purple and yellow Los Angeles Kings jersey (10.49%) as well as the black Calgary Flames jacket featuring a horse’s head in the center (6.47%).%).

The top 7 of these adidas-branded products presented by the NHL for the 2020-2021 campaign do not include the predominantly blue jersey worn by Montreal Canadiens on certain occasions.

Required return to normal

On the other hand, the majority of skaters – 68.20% of 447 voters – want the regular divisions back next season. This year, health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the Pittman Circle to adjust its departments. Thus, the seven Canadian formations found themselves within a group. The Montreal Canadiens, winners of the Northern Division final, were able to play in the United States this week for the first time since March 2020.

However, guild members enjoyed the game series within the same city to a great extent, such as Major League Baseball. Therefore, 66.30% of the participants questioned their hope that this initiative would be privileged again.

Players who draw attention

Some hockey players continue to interest their peers for reasons other than the sport or their talent. In the best-dressed player in the eyes of his teammates, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Austin Matthews (21.16%), ahead of David Pasternak (11.08%) of the Boston Bruins, and PK Suban (6.55%), of the New Jersey Devils. Christopher Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins ranked fifth with 4.53%.

Two Canadians are next to them in the top five of the most superstitious colors. Michael Frolik (5.09%) came in second in the survey which was largely dominated by Penguin Captain Sidney Crosby (27.35%). Corey Berry (4.56%) came in fourth, ahead of the Colorado Avalanche backing Samuel Gerrard (2.95%).

