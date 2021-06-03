Space exploration: NASA wants to go to this surprising planet

Thursday, June 3, 2021 12:58 p.m. – NASA will send two probes to explore a planet that has been abandoned for decades. Scientists want to learn more to better understand how this world so close to Earth became the most hostile ever.

Venus, Hell

NASA will create two missions to study the atmosphere and topography of Venus. This world next door to us is perhaps the most hostile in the solar system with Earth temperatures over 400 degrees Celsius and an unbearable atmosphere.

Already habitable

According to the assumptions made by scientists, Venus was once a planet similar to Earth. In fact, it looks like him and is at an acceptable distance from the sun. Researchers are trying to piece together the events that led to these changes in the atmosphere that made it so inhospitable.

two missions

To do this, NASA has announced two missions: DAVINCI+ and VERITAS. In both cases, probes will be sent into orbit around Venus. DAVINCI+ will study the planet’s atmosphere in order to learn its composition and how it has formed and evolved over time. In the meantime, Veritas will explore the terrain and map with high precision the terrain of Venus.

See also: House charred by lightning