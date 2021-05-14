SpaceX partnered with Google to develop satellite internet

Starlink satellite earth stations will be incorporated into Google data centers under the agreement. (Photo: 123RF)

Elon Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, announced Thursday that it will collaborate with Google to provide high-speed internet and remote computing services to its customers, businesses and organizations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Starlink satellite earth stations will be integrated into Google data centers, in order to facilitate access to cloud computing and the Internet.

SpaceX is working on launching satellite internet service which should allow high speed connection without going through terrestrial infrastructures.

Gwen Shotwell, President and CEO, said in a statement. Run SpaceX: “The combination of Starlink’s high speed and low latency with Google’s infrastructure and resources will give organizations around the world the secure and fast connection they expect.”

“We are proud to work with Google to provide this access to companies, public sector organizations and many other groups around the world,” she added.

Urs Hölzle, Vice President of Infrastructure at Google Cloud, said the partnership will ensure organizations using the network “seamless, secure and fast access to the applications and services they need to stay on their feet. Their teams.”

SpaceX and Google expect this new offering to be available in the second half of 2021.

Elon Musk is awaiting authorities’ approval for high-speed internet service for companies and individuals across its network of more than 1,500 Starlink satellites.