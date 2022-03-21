Spring: How do we avoid pollen?

© SOURCERNSA

Pollen allergy, or pollen allergy, occurs when a substance (a protein or glycoprotein) is mistakenly recognized as immunologically harmful by a specific individual. In the case of pollen, the reaction will have greater effects outdoors, and more so if there is a wind to disperse the grain. The allergenic capacity of a plant depends on the amount of pollen released, the size of the grain (the smaller it is, the longer it remains in the atmosphere and at great distances), and its ability to release protein molecules responsible for humans. sensitive.

To see if a tree is desirable to grow in an urban area, it is categorized according to its allergenic potency: weak or negligible (acceptable), moderate (only in a few), and vigorous (should be avoided). This last category includes, for example, alder (grain <30 µm), olive and cypress (grain = 25 µm), or even birch (grain <20 µm). To protect yourself during pollen season, several simple measures must be respected. In the open air, it is desirable to avoid excessive exposure (mowing, gardening), to wear protective glasses, a hat and a mask; Do not dry the laundry there and keep the windows closed in the car. Inside, it is important to rinse your hair at night (they capture pollen very effectively); To ventilate for at least 10 minutes per day in the morning before sunrise or in the evening after sunset; To avoid exposure to irritants and/or allergens (tobacco and cleaning products).

