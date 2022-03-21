NHL trades: Marc-André Fleury traded to Wild

Quebec goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury changed his title for the second time in less than a year, because this time, the Chicago Blackhawks sent him to the Minnesota Wild on Monday, where he will have the opportunity to play in the playoffs.

• Read also: All transactions in the NHL

This was reported by various sources, including the Daily Faceoff website. The Hawks earned a second-round pick in return that could become a first-round pick if Wild won two playoffs and Fleury had at least four wins.

The former Illinois team acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights at the end of July.

The owner of three Stanley Cup rings – all with the Pittsburgh Penguins – certainly Florey already has a place in the Hall of Fame. With a record of 511-297-2-85, he was third all-time in the number of wins.

The Sorrell athlete has also signed 71 lockouts in 928 career games with the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Blackhawks. He won his first title with Nevada Club in Vesena last year.

“The last 24 hours have been more stressful. In Chicago we were not close to qualifying, but here I have a chance to get back in the race and go a long way with another team. It’s really fun for me, it’s a new challenge,” Fleury commented for TVA Sports. The hardest part is leaving my wife and kids behind, as they are going to complete the school year in Chicago.But we’ll try to find a way to make it work by the end of the season.

Moreover, the presence of Bill Geren, his former teammate, as Wilde’s general manager, should not hurt the goalkeeper.

“It makes things and communication easier. It’s not bad, teams. However, the fact that they have a very good team is another very good advantage for him. […] Minnesota is a good choice, and I’m glad it worked.”

Fleury et le Wild devront toutefois éviter les mauvaises séquences pour participer aux éliminatoires, puisque l’équipe n’avait que cinq points d’avance sur les Stars de Dallas, dernier club excluest dans match de l’Ast Monday evening.

The duel against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center on April 19 could be very important to Wilde.

Kakkonen in California

To make way for Fleury, Wild Kaapo replaced Kähkönen to San Jose Sharks for Jacob Middleton and a fifth-round pick, according to The Athletic.

Kähkönen served as Cam Talbot’s assistant in Minnesota this season, posting a 12-8-3 record, 2.87 GAA, 0.910 average and 2.87 GAA. The 25-year-old is on his third NHL campaign.

Middleton is a strong 26-year-old defensive man playing his first full season in the NHL. He scored three goals and had nine points in 45 matches. He also spent 69 minutes in the penalty area and kept a difference of +3.

Justin Brown moves to Rangers

The New York Rangers saved their blue streak by securing veteran defenseman Justin Brown of the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

The Blues ceded the third round in 2022 to acquire the services of the 35-year-old American.

A veteran of 783 National Hockey League (NHL) games, Browns have 16 points in 61 games this season.

He will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign, and will receive a salary of $1.8 million.

Papers are released from the contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have replaced goalkeeper Alex Bega with the Nashville Predators for future considerations.

The 33-year-old Montrealer has spent most of his season with the Marlies in the NHL, but he still plays two games at the Pittman Arena.

Then the “Brides” of Quebec sent Frederic Allard to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for striker Brayden Burke. A 24-year-old defensive player, Allard played only one NHL game.

In addition, according to Sportsnet, the Toronto side may have to deal with the long-term absences of defender Rasmus Sanden and striker Ondrej Kasei, both of whom are troubled by injuries.

Marcus Johansson is back in Washington

The Washington Capitals brought back striker Marcus Johansson on Monday from the Seattle Kraken.

The former New York Hockey League of Quebec (LHJMQ) Daniel Spring is heading to the American West with a fourth-round pick in 2022 and another sixth-round pick in 2023.

The Kraken family also withholds half of the Swede’s $1.5 million salary.

Johansson was drafted by the Capitals and played his first seven seasons with the US capital club before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2017. He spent no more than two seasons with the same team since that trade, having also played for the Boston Bruins, the Buffalo Sabers, Minnesota Wild and Kraken.

In his career, he scored 141 goals and 401 points in 735 matches.

As for him, Sprong is already in the fourth formation in Bettman’s circle. The Dutch striker collected 14 points in 47 games this season.

Kraken appears to be inclined towards selling fire. General Manager Ron Francis has already traded Mark Giordano, Colin Blackwell, Cali Garnrock, Mason Appleton and Jeremy Luzon in the past few days.

Nathan Beaulieu moves to Pittsburgh

File photo, Martin Chevalier

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu was traded by the Winnipeg Jets to the Pittsburgh Penguins early Monday.

At least that’s what TSN reported.

In return, the Manitoba team will receive a conditional selection for the seventh round.

The Montreal Canadiens in the first round in 2011 suffered a lower body injury and is out of action indefinitely. He hasn’t played since March 4.

Beaulieu was on his third campaign with the Manitoba organization. In 24 games this season, he has made four assists. His last goal dates back to February 16, 2020.

Another defensive addition for Bruins

Days after acquiring Hampus Lindholm, the Bruins once again added depth to their blue streak, securing Josh Brown from members of the Ottawa Senators.

The Suns put forward Zach Senchen and won the fifth round in 2022. Accompanying Brown to Boston is a conditional seventh-round selection.

The 28-year-old is a 6’5-inch giant and has made 46 appearances for the Canadian capital team this season. He’s spending the final season of a deal earning him $1.2 million per campaign.

For him, Senshin had never reached his full potential. Drafted 15th at the 2015 auction by the Bruins, he spent the entire season with the Providence of the American Hockey League.

see also