Stanley Cup Final | The Videotron Center will welcome 3,500 fans on Friday

Starting Friday, 3,500 fans will be able to gather at the Videotron Center in Quebec City to watch game three of the final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florence Maureen Martel

Journalism

“Over the past 48 hours, we have had discussions with the NHL to discuss conditions under which we can accommodate fans at the Videotron Center and it has been agreed that by allowing the sale of tickets, alcohol and food, this project is made possible,” said Martin Tremblay, COO of Kibekor Sports Group. and entertainment.

The profits generated will be donated as such “to Fonds d’études des Remparts de Québec, Canadiens for enfants and Pignon Bleu,” said a Videotron Center press release, distributed at the end of Wednesday afternoon. Quebec City is cooperating on the project, notably by raising its right to contractual fees for tickets.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, at a cost of $11 including taxes, for the Friday and Monday games, which will be held in Montreal. Videotron Center facilities will be accessed from 6:45 PM.

It all comes as the controversy over watching the game continues in full swing across the county. earlier Wednesday Journalism It reported that the Quebec Department of Public Health is evaluating the possibility of relaxing sanitary rules for outdoor gatherings in the capital, while the Montreal Canadiens matches are provoking important gatherings around the Bell Center.

Strategic Medical Advisor for Public Health Drs Richard Masseh, said Wednesday that the facilities can be announced quickly. However, authorities are currently rejecting the idea of ​​accepting a larger number of onlookers at the Peel Center by resorting to the Vaccine Guide, in order to accept doubly vaccinated supporters.

” this is [idée] It’s been discussed, but it poses all kinds of logistical problems. […] I am not at all convinced of its usefulness and that it can be done without risk.”s Massih, claiming among other things that it would be difficult to mobilize people in line to check their vaccination status, which could harm compliance with other health measures.

With Henri Ouellette-Vézina, La Presse