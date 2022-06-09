CAN 2023. Tanzania – Algeria: Arbitration Controversy

Algeria took over Tanzania With a difference of two goals to zero on Wednesday evening in Dar es SalaamWithin the framework of the second day of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations 2023. The two goals were scored by Algerian Rami Benspini (45 .).e+2) and Mohamed Amin Amora (89 .)e).

But the result could have been more And therefore if the Sudanese ruling for the meeting Two penalty kicks were whistled in favor of the Algerian national team, which sparked a new controversy over African arbitration. The first after an intervention on Sofiane Bendibeka, who was injured in the 15th minute (replaced by Adam Zorgan) (13)e).

There should have been a penalty… #TANALG pic.twitter.com/v7YvfsOWlu – JDZ Football (JDZFootball) 8 June 2022

D15: Exiting Bin Dabka and entering Zarkan (forced change) pic.twitter.com/NS1BWpaHKb – goal – goal (marma_el) 8 June 2022

The second time the game director could have assigned a penalty kick was this procedure as we see Rami Bensbini clearly defending in the Tanzanian penalty area (45).e).

The Algerian team ended up scoring the first goal in the match at minute 45 + 2. “A form of justice for the left side who has just been denied a fairly obvious penalty in the previous action, after being pushed back in the Tanzanian area when he was about to cross”, Comment on the daily Ouest France.

Everywhere in the world this is wrong except Africa pic.twitter.com/UCrJ6xzEZB – JDZ Football (JDZFootball) 8 June 2022

On social media, Algeria’s supporters did not fail to denounce these two sentences that were not released. “ Faults no longer whistle when they seem to favor Algeria “, the user annoyed. Another abounds and cites the case of Senegal, which received three penalties in two matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“CAF invented a rule: no whistle for Algeria. We are in control as a small team when we look at Senegal for example in two matches Sadio Mane’s teammates have taken 3 penalties including one in 96 (against Rwanda, Tuesday 7 June). It is unlikely that it will happen us that.” Sorry Algerian fan.

[📺 RÉSUMÉ VIDÉO] 🏆 Qualifications. 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

🇩🇿 Algeria is doing the job against Tanzania!

🔥 A 2-0 victory thanks to a great teamwork scored by Bensibini and Gomorrah’s goal

A full card for the foxes in this playoff!https://t.co/0JsuPDvzgA – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) 8 June 2022

After Algeria’s defeat by Cameroon on March 29th in the World Cup qualifiers, African refereeing is at the center of the controversy. For the Algerians, the failures of this arbitration have a name: Bakary Gassama, Referee for the match between Algeria and Gambia Cameroon It was held on March 29 in Blida to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The Greens were defeated and eliminated by the Indomitable Lions (1-2). The Algerian Football Federation, which accused the referee of distorting the outcome of the meeting, lodged a complaint with FIFA, but it was unsuccessful.