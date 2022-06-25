Starbuck: In the name of the father

Under the pseudonym of Starbuck, David Wozniak donated sperm. Lots of sperm. The kind that allows 533 women to be vaccinated. Today, 142 of his sons are claiming the right to meet their dear father…just as he is about to become a father. The bed was made so that Ken Scott, with the help of screenplay Martin Petty and the sympathy of the enormous capital of Patrick Howard as Starbuck, draws the features of a particularly original comedy.

Yes, I pray, because even if the topic of paternity seems to be an inseparable part of the DNA of our national production, Starbucks Stand out from the crowd.

First, by staging it. Refusing to be complacent with an agreed-upon perception that serves only to convey a message, Scott revises the direction of the picture, with slightly soiled reflections, framing to allow his characters to truly occupy the field, from a distance, wandering in beautiful depth, in body and in dimensions.

Starbucks by Ken Scott Photo: Seville Films Inc.



Then there’s also this tune. This waltz is bittersweet between “Children, what a wound” and The more the merrier, the merrier“,” text “:” the Merrier the Merrier “}}”> The more the merrier, the merrier . Such a beautiful subtle lightness that is incomparable to comedy. These dialogues, sometimes repetitive, but do not seek a comic punch and prefer to avoid their traces. This slight shift, again, makes football, and not hockey, the primary interest of this son of Polish immigrants, as if to implicitly remind us that the national religion is not as monotheistic as we think.

And finally, this Starbuck character, a strange cross between Gaston Lagavi and Forrest Gump and a cowardly and pathetic failure, is made wonderfully endearing thanks to the sensitive and accurate acting of Patrick Howard.

It balances lightness and depth, comedy and emotion, carried by actors and actresses whose chemistry seems obvious (particularly between Howard and Antoine Bertrand), brilliantly reflecting what a father could mean today, Starbucks He brings back the letters of nobility to the idea of ​​popular comedies, for our great pleasure.

Trailer (Source: YouTube)