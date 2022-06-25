Why is this epidemic likely to change its name?

Monkeypox spreads to about forty countries, and is about to change its name. The World Health Organization considers it misleading and discriminatory.

Monkeypox has already spread in France. Friday 3 June 2022, Saint-Public France identified 51 confirmed cases. whether Typical patient profile identified And that we know more about this pandemic, it may soon change its name. The World Health Organization considers it misleading and discriminatory. As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus indicated a week ago, the World Health Organization is considering changing the name of the virus and should do “Announcements as soon as possibleOn this point. A few weeks ago, about thirty scholars, the majority of them from Africa, wrote a forum to demand that this name be changed, in order to Implement “Labeling is not discriminatory or stigmatizing.“

Monkeypox is transmitted by rodents

And 84% of new monkeypox cases were detected in Europe this year and 12% in the Americas, where for a long time these cases were confined to African countries. Today, it has been proven that this new strain is more easily transmitted from human to human. In Africa, it has been observed that people infected with this epidemic have been contaminated by an animal. to me’France Press agencyvirologist Oyewale Tomori insisted: “It’s not really a monkey’s disease.“And for good reason, monkeypox is transmitted mainly by rodents. However, in the 1950s, it was discovered by Danish researchers in lab monkeys.

Photo carried by the relevant media

On site ConversationResearcher Moses John Bockarie said:Apes are generally associated with countries of the South, especially Africa.” While Africa has been targeted as a source of many diseases, fear of stigma is high. to me’France Press agencyEpidemiologist Oliver Restive said:We saw this particularly with AIDS in the 1980s, Ebola during the 2013 epidemic, and then with Covid and the “supposed South African variants”.“Evoke images of illustrations used by the media, I regret putting it up.”Old photos of African patients“While that The current cases will be less severe.