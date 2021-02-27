Netflix Unveils August 2020 New Features List!

Even if summer comes to an end soon (snif snif), we are still almost confined: activities, communications, our expenses and our outings have been reduced as well.
Thankfully, Netflix is still around, as in the post, and ready to entertain us. That would still be the case for August if we rely on the list of news that Netflix just published on its social networks.
We don’t just find as many classics as the full 90s cult series bring it, But also other classics like Mary Shelley FrankensteinAnd the Titanic, Or slightly greater than that Conan the Barbarian.
We also can’t wait to see new seasons of some of our favorite Netflix series, like Lucifer, The Rain, 3%, Glow Up, How To Get Away with Murder and other things!
One curiosity I can’t wait to see Cobra Kai: seasons 1–2. This is a sequel to the original karate Kid With the lead actors of the first cult movie, Ralph Macchio and William Zapka who reprized their roles as Daniel Larsow and Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the legendary events of the first adaptation.
In short, there are a lot of discoveries and ancient movies to rediscover!
Here is the Netflix news list for August 2020
Project strength
Rita: S5
Strange: S2
Lucifer: S5
Ornaments: S2
Rain: S3
Game start: a comic crossover event
3%: S4
Glow: S2
Berlin, Berlin
nailed it! Mexico: Season Two
Little creatures
Sunset Sale: S3
Connected
Most Wanted in the World
predator
SpongeBob SquarePants movie
Development
We are the Millers
broken into
Down the dark hall
The good, the bad and the ugly
Indian in the treasury
bring it
Bring it back
Bring it: All or none
Bring It Up: Fight to the end
Bring it: in it to win it
Titanic
Conan the Barbarian
the death
Edtv
Little bastards
Murder on the Orient Express
one day
Super 8
Superman Returns
Baby is gone
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Chaos
man of Steel
Mary Shelley Frankenstein
Kingdom: S1-3
How To Get Away From The S6 Murder
10 Cloverfield Lane
My mirror is my mirror
seek
What to expect when you expect
The dream
Hoops
An escape plan
Equalizer 2
Million Dollar Beach House
Phoenix Rising
Cobra Kai: seasons 1–2
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Seven Deadly Sins: The Empire’s Fury From The Gods
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season Three
The magic school bus takes off again for the children in space
New Monkey Legends: S2
(Un) Okay
Octonauts and Sack Acton Caves