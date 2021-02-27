Netflix Unveils August 2020 New Features List!

Even if summer comes to an end soon (snif snif), we are still almost confined: activities, communications, our expenses and our outings have been reduced as well.

Thankfully, Netflix is ​​still around, as in the post, and ready to entertain us. That would still be the case for August if we rely on the list of news that Netflix just published on its social networks.

We don’t just find as many classics as the full 90s cult series bring it, But also other classics like Mary Shelley FrankensteinAnd the Titanic, Or slightly greater than that Conan the Barbarian.

We also can’t wait to see new seasons of some of our favorite Netflix series, like Lucifer, The Rain, 3%, Glow Up, How To Get Away with Murder and other things!

One curiosity I can’t wait to see Cobra Kai: seasons 1–2. This is a sequel to the original karate Kid With the lead actors of the first cult movie, Ralph Macchio and William Zapka who reprized their roles as Daniel Larsow and Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the legendary events of the first adaptation.

In short, there are a lot of discoveries and ancient movies to rediscover!

Here is the Netflix news list for August 2020

Project strength

Rita: S5

Strange: S2

Lucifer: S5

Ornaments: S2

Rain: S3

Game start: a comic crossover event

3%: S4

Glow: S2

Berlin, Berlin

nailed it! Mexico: Season Two

Little creatures

Sunset Sale: S3

Connected

Most Wanted in the World

predator

SpongeBob SquarePants movie

Development

We are the Millers

broken into

Down the dark hall

The good, the bad and the ugly

Indian in the treasury

bring it

Bring it back

Bring it: All or none

Bring It Up: Fight to the end

Bring it: in it to win it

Titanic

Conan the Barbarian

the death

Edtv

Little bastards

Murder on the Orient Express

one day

Super 8

Superman Returns

Baby is gone

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Chaos

man of Steel

Mary Shelley Frankenstein

Kingdom: S1-3

How To Get Away From The S6 Murder

10 Cloverfield Lane

My mirror is my mirror

seek

What to expect when you expect

The dream

Hoops

An escape plan

Equalizer 2

Million Dollar Beach House

Phoenix Rising

Cobra Kai: seasons 1–2

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Empire’s Fury From The Gods

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season Three

The magic school bus takes off again for the children in space

New Monkey Legends: S2

(Un) Okay

Octonauts and Sack Acton Caves