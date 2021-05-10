Starbucks Canada offers paid sick leave

(TORONTO) Starbucks is offering all Canadian retail employees a three-day paid sick leave from April 19 to September 25.

The Canadian Press

The move comes after Ontario announced a similar three-day sick leave policy, which would pay employers a maximum of $ 200 per day in exchange for what they pay their employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified calls for companies to give workers paid sick leave, as workplaces have become major sites for virus transmission.

Starbucks indicated that its paid sick leave days will be on top of its other support for COVID-19, which includes up to two hours of paid time off per dose of vaccine and up to four hours of paid time off to recover. A side effect of the vaccine.

The company also announced that it will increase the starting salary of its coffee servers to 25 cents above the minimum wage, starting May 31.

Starbucks indicated that all baristas, shift supervisors and coffee shop workers would receive a pay increase of at least 5%.

This article was produced with financial assistance from Facebook and The Canadian Press News Scholarships.