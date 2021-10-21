Quebec City Council: The five candidates discussed

For 90 minutes, Marie-José Savard, Jean-François Jocelyn, Jean Rousseau, Bruno Marchand and Jackie Smith spoke and answered questions, as part of a discussion organized by Radio Canada.

Public services, social inclusion, transportation, mobility, taxation and town planning were selected. Each candidate had 45 seconds to bring up the main lines of their program on these topics. Then the discussion was opened to all for eight minutes.

Scenarios and test

In another part of this meeting, which took place at Montcalm Palace, the candidates were subjected to scenarios to assess their first reactions in the event of a crisis.

All the mayoral candidates faced the same scenarios and could not hear the answers of their opponents, such as a job interview.

Also, party leaders had to answer a 10-question multiple-choice test about municipal affairs and the history of the capital.

Bruno Savard hosted this political evening.

More details to come