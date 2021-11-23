Ten percent winner of the International Emmy Awards

(New York) the fourth season of the French series ten percent Awarded Monday night at the International Emmy Awards, an American tribute to this skit about movie agency stars that capitalized on Netflix’s massive staging platform.

The series, which was launched in 2015 on France Télévision channel with the idea of ​​former agent Dominique Besnehard, and which today is victorious on the US Netflix platform, was awarded Best Comedy by the Academy at the International Emmy Awards, which are rewarded with half. Century’s best television productions outside the United States.

authors and producers ten percent, renamed Call my agent In the US, she was in New York for the occasion, and first three seasons writer Fanny Herrero praised the fact that the series has “really traveled the world thanks to Netflix, so it’s a great achievement.”

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Mr. Besinhardt saw, on Monday morning, the success of “French Touch” in the United States, in the strain of French cinema by “François Truffaut or Michel Deville” which showed Americans a “funny tragic”. France “.

Over the course of four seasons, the series follows the fate of a small Parisian agency, ASK, as viewers discover the ups and downs of this mysterious profession, in the service of actors and actresses. That’s it: In every episode, real stars play their part with a good dose of humor and self-irony.

For Fannie Herrero, the series is certainly “completely French, but not only”. “He did a little bit in an American spirit. We’ve sometimes compared it to comedy in the style of fictional Lubics. Self-irony is not very French,” she told AFP.

For the author, the series’ success “is an invention of efficiency, writing and fabrication from the United States and our French obsessions and neuroses, our chaotic and poignant side”.

On the New York red carpet, producer Michelle Feller acknowledged that “Broadcasting on Netflix for the four seasons has allowed us to produce, as we say locally, in more than 200 regions.”

Today there are approximately 20 Remake that have been signed, that are in production or that have been filmed,” particularly in Canada and India, explained Mr. Bishard, assuring that season five will see the light of day, first in the form of “a feature film.”

Another reward for the French people, the documentary Kubrick Kubrick Awarded in the “Artistic Programming” category at the International Emmy Awards. “Leaked!”, “Unbelievable!” producer Martin Laurent and director Gregory Monroe shouted to AFP.

The film, which was produced by Arte among others and selected at New York’s Tribeca Festival in 2020 – canceled due to the pandemic – is based on “exceptional audiotape material” from very rare interviews of American director Stanley Kubrick with French film journalist Michel Sment.

The director, who died in 1999, was “the mysterious man who never gives up,” as Martin Laurent considers this documentary more exclusive to archives made for cinema than for television, adds Gregory Monroe.