This is the best time to sleep according to science

Bad news for night owls. According to a recent study published inEuropean Heart Journal, the medical journal of cardiology published by the University of Oxford, the best time to sleep would be well before midnight. After interviewing more than 88,000 Britons between the ages of 43 and 79, 58% of whom were women, The researchers found that the ideal time to find Morpheus’ arms was between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m..

More fragile results in women

The survey reveals that people who sleep around 10 p.m. have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease than those who delay their bedtime. The results can be explained in particular by the loss of landmarks such as daylight, which helps to regulate its circadian clock. « Disruption of the circadian clock increases inflammation and impairs glucose regulation, two factors that can exacerbate the risk of cardiovascular disease. »David Blanes, lead author of the study and researcher at the University of Exeter explains. ” People often assume that cardiovascular disease is caused by physiological effects, sorry for the world, While in reality, the impact of circadian disruption on the cardiovascular system is enormous. The researchers also showed that the results appeared to be more pronounced in women than in men, without being able to explain this discrepancy.

