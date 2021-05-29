Terry Demonte: Harmonium to say goodbye

English-speaking host Terry Demont winked at his French-speaking listeners last Friday morning at the end of his latest show on CHOM. After his last thanks, he played … Today I say hello to lifeHarmonium House.

CHOM has prepared several surprises to confirm the departure of its star host, after 37 years on the airwaves, on Friday. Between 5:30 AM and 10 AM, Terry DiMonte received many calls from characters who wanted to wish him a good start.

An impressive list of guests to say the least includes Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Mayor of Montreal, Valerie Blunt, director of the antenna, Peter Mansbridge, singer Jean Arden, rocker Alice Cooper and musician Chris de Berg.

Justin Trudeau, Demonte’s old friend, chatted frankly on air for about 15 minutes with the host. “It’s great to know that you will now be able to sleep in the morning. But it will be a huge adjustment for us [les auditeurs] “He was told by the Prime Minister, who had invited him to go drink beer in Ottawa.

Chris de Berg also mentioned to Terry DiMonte how cool he was to many people – the host was so involved with charities.

Welcome to life

The 63-year-old host ended his show by thanking his many collaborators, his family, and listeners.

“Today I noticed that there is a lot of speculation about what my last song is. He said about the title Harmonium, a set he often gets on his microphone, it must be it. Because it is“ Really Montreal. ”It goes back to my childhood. He talks about the road ahead. Thank you Montreal. Today I say hello to life. »