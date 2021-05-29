May is very profitable for businessman Alan Bedard

Every week, we provide an overview of internal transactions, investments in local companies and news from listed companies.

TFI CEO brings $ 7.2 million gain

Alan Bedard, senior president of TFI International, earned nearly $ 7.2 million during the month of May by exercising stock options in a trucking company in Quebec. The stock has gained 75% year-to-date, mainly due to the acquisition of US carrier UPS Freight for nearly $ 1 billion. Mr. Bidard’s stake in TFI is now over $ 500 million.

.

Luke Bertrand buys the 5N Plus

5N Plus CEO Luc Bertrand has bought more than $ 330,000 in Montreal shares since the start of the month. The specialty semiconductor producer title slipped more than 25% two weeks ago, after publishing disappointing financial results. Former CEO of the Montreal Stock Exchange and National Bank Financial, Mr. Bertrand is also shareholder and chairman of Groupe CH (Montreal Canadiens and Evenko).

Wingocard raises $ 2 million

Montreal startup Wingocard raised $ 2 million as part of its second round of financing since its founding in 2019. Investors from Quebec include Sherif Habib and Francois Arbor, as well as Canadian company Panache Ventures. Wingocard is a mobile app that allows parents to transfer money to teens and track expenses.

The President of the Authority is getting richer by 8.9 million dollars

Geoffrey Orr, CEO of Power Corporation, spent nearly $ 8.9 million this week by exercising Montreal Group options. Mr. Orr, who has worked at Power since 2001, took over the leadership of the group in February 2020, succeeding Andre and Paul Jr. Desmares. The Power Corporation title crossed a new threshold this week not reached since 2008.

.

Two of Aya’s young vice presidents get more than $ 1 million

Raphaël Beaudoin, Vice President of Operations at Aya Or & Argent, has made a profit of nearly $ 530,000 by exercising options from a Quebec mining company in recent days. For his part, the Vice President for Legal Affairs, Elias Elias, received approximately $ 570,000 in the same way. Aya’s stock has gained around 250% in the past year. The company operates a silver mine in Morocco.

The IA CEO exercises options

President and CEO of iA Financial Corporation, Dennis Ricard, earned more than $ 135,000 by exercising options from an insurer in Quebec two weeks ago. The stock of the company, formerly known as the Industrial Alliance, has gained more than 25% since the start of 2021, close to its pre-pandemic level.