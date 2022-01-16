The wonderful return of “true nature”

Jean-Philippe Dion is delighted to welcome about forty characters to his new chalet in Sutton, in Eastern Townships, for a new season of his show. true nature.

This one returns from Sunday, airing exceptionally at 8:30 p.m., with the original episodes, the first shot in two years from the pandemic.

The host and producer is pleased with the site he found last year. It was a realtor who thought of true nature When she saw this property.

“I was in star Academy Last year, since we were filming in Waterloo, like this year, not far from Sutton, I hopped in my car and went to see. “I fell in love with the place and we bought it,” Jean-Philippe Dion said in an interview with QMI.

The chalet “which is a character in itself” is much larger. Starting from the grounds, which, in addition to the main Scandinavian-style building, contains a chicken coop, a gardening workshop where the parts related to childhood are picked up, as well as a rustic cabin located near the river where the characters arrive. Yes, they always enter the site one by one by boat, but the current is much less strong than in the former river.

Jean-Philippe Dion said: “It’s a chalet that looks so much more than that in my picture. The first chalet we found, the inspiration was more like my grandmother’s chalet, let’s say the chalet from your grandparents you inherited.

Jean-Philippe Dion, who is also the executive producer of star Academy, particularly attached to the old cabin of his new property. “The cabin is amazing. I think it’s my favorite place. […] We put on a big piano and hear the river flowing, and we can even swim.”

At the premiere, this Sunday, it hosts Simone Poliris, Monique Jerome-Forget and Karen Vanas.

“I didn’t think I’d be wearing pajamas with Monique Jerome-Forget, I hadn’t planned,” Jean-Philippe Dion joked.

All season long, faithful true nature We won’t feel COVID-19, because last summer, when we picked up the broadcast, health measures were greatly relaxed. It would be a different story if we were filming these days…

photo courtesy In the new season premiere of “La vrai Nature,” Jean-Philippe Dion welcomes Karen Vanas, Monique Jerome-Forget, and Simone Boliris.

Comfort above all

Its number one goal is to create unique moments, and above all, people don’t feel like they’re watching TV. The team wants, first of all, to ensure the comfort and happiness of the characters who settle in the chalet.

“The magic happens, there is always something going on, something being created. Because if you agree to go to this show, it is because you love the world and you are generous,” said Jean-Philippe Dion.

“Obviously they will tell each other more if they are good, but I also want to thank them, because there is so much confidence in putting off your schedule by 30 hours.”

