Thales has chosen Canada as one of the best employers in the Greater Toronto Area

Canada’s Top 100 Employers, the country’s compelling annual ranking of the best workplaces, Thales describes Canada as one of the Greater Toronto Area’s Best Employers for 2022.

Thales Canada offices in the Greater Toronto Area employ more than 1,400 people and comprise both digital identity and security activities (in Burlington) as well as the Global Competence Center for Urban Rail Signals (in Toronto). Thales Canada provides signaling systems for more than 100 metro lines in more than 40 major cities, including more than 120 kilometers of mass transit rail lines in Canada. In addition, the company produces security technology for credit and debit cards used by a third of the Canadian population, as well as providing authentication and verification capabilities to a wide range of government and corporate customers.

“In this period of the pandemic, we are paying particular attention to our early-career integration and development activities, ensuring that our new employees feel welcome and empowered to adapt their working formula to find a balance between their professional and private lives. I am very pleased to see these efforts being recognized by the choice of Thales. Canada as one of the top employers in the Greater Toronto Area, and we are very proud of our team of talented professionals, who earn the trust of our clients every day.”

– Chris Pugh, PDG, Thales Canada

Having first opened in Toronto in 1967, Thales Canada is a leader in institutional research and development, providing its expertise to clients in the transportation, aerospace, defense and security sectors for more than 50 years. From its early days in Toronto, Thales Canada has loyally supported the community and been a strong partner for local businesses and a positive economic force in the region.

With operations in six other cities across Canada and a presence in more than 68 countries around the world, Thales sets itself ambitious global goals in terms of innovation and inclusion. In particular, the company works tirelessly to invest in initiatives that encourage diversity in order to attract the next generation of talent.

click here Learn more about why Thales named Canada one of the Greater Toronto Area’s Best Employers in 2022.