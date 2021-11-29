The government lends $2 million to Eska

Latest articles by François Monger (see everything)

The Quebec government gives a $2 million loan to Eska.

Funds from Investissement Québec will be used to set up a carbonated water production line at the Saint-Mathieu-d’Harricana plant.

Thanks to the implementation of this new product line, Eska will be able to increase its productivity and ensure its growth. This automation project is the perfect example of the type of investment that Quebec companies must invest in to remain competitive. “Says Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister in charge of Regional Economic Development

The investment will allow the company to unify its activities under one roof and the project totals $3.5 million.