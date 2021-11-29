The government lends $2 million to Eska

The Quebec government gives a $2 million loan to Eska.
Funds from Investissement Québec will be used to set up a carbonated water production line at the Saint-Mathieu-d’Harricana plant.
Thanks to the implementation of this new product line, Eska will be able to increase its productivity and ensure its growth. This automation project is the perfect example of the type of investment that Quebec companies must invest in to remain competitive. “Says Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister in charge of Regional Economic Development
The investment will allow the company to unify its activities under one roof and the project totals $3.5 million.
“We would like to thank the Government of Quebec for the trust and the loan granted. Today’s announcement will allow Eska to consolidate all of its activities in the municipality of Saint-Mathieu-d’Harricana, where the source is located as well as the bottling plant. This $3.5 million investment is intended to support the growth of the company, which It recently overhauled its production line to completely eliminate first-use plastic bottles from its production line. As a result, Eska became the first major Canadian brand to make carbonated water bottles from recycled plastic.” Adds Michelle MacArthur, COO and Vice President of Eska
