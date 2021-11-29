The new Salon de jeux de Québec opens its doors

Since Monday noon, residents can access the new Salon de jeux de Québec located at 847, rue Clemenceau, in the Méga Center Beauport.

The new games room, with an area of ​​1,335 square metres, is similar in size to the living room previously located in the Fleur de Lys shopping center in the Vanier district.

However, the ceilings are higher which gives the impression of a larger place.

Interior design of the new Salon de jeux de Québec Photo: Radio Canada / Hans-David Campbell

The living room holds 335 electronic devices, or about as many as in a Vanier. A random center will be available for Promote responsible gaming .

The exterior of the new salon de jeux de Québec Photo: Radio Canada / Hans-David Campbell

Create a central bar where visitors Come to relax and enjoy a friendly entertainment experience. Additional meals will be served there , specifies Lotto-Québec.

The move cost Loto-Québec $12 million, roughly the same amount as in 2014, during another flight.

For now, the show will remain at the Méga Center Beauport for at least five years.

Section of the new Salon de jeux de Québec Photo: Radio Canada / Hans-David Campbell

Remember, Salon de Jeux’s move to Beauport follows the government’s desire to leave a deprived sector of Vanier to protect vulnerable clients.