Mariah Carey surrounds her 10-year-old twins and celebrates Hanukkah

Mariah Carey She celebrated her first Hanukkah Sunday night, surrounded by her 10-year-old twins. The 52-year-old star posted a video on her Twitter that looks like she’s trying to learn a song from him Monroe and Moroccan. “I learned this music in elementary school, I thought I would teach it at Roc & Roe [les surnoms des jumeaux, ndlr], but I don’t think they stopped it,” she added, “Hanukkah Happy,” a Jewish holiday that celebrates the light.

Happy Hanukkah!!!! I learned this in elementary school and thought I’d teach it to Roc & Roe, I don’t think they’ve got it yet pic.twitter.com/aZhiDx0IKZ – Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 29, 2021

The “Without You” singer will star in “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” a show that airs Thursday on Apple TV+. A trailer for “The Show” has been released, featuring the singer in a lavish gold dress, shining in the spotlight. On stage, the singer is surrounded by dancers and chorus as artificial snow falls from the sky. The twins, who were born from her union with ex-husband Nick Cannon, look great.

Meanwhile, her new song “Fall In Love At Christmas”, which she is performing in a duet with Khaled and Crick Franklin, will be revealed at the same time. It remains to be seen if this song will achieve the same success as “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, released in 1994, which became a true Christmas carol.