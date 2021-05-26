The Gozo Cinemas will reopen tomorrow, Friday

After eight months of closure, cinemas in Guzzo will reopen on Friday, at the same time as the curfew is lifted, but before the Montreal and Laval regions fall into the orange zone.

Jose La Pointe

Journalism

Owner Vincent Gozo said: “We have closed our doors since the end of September last year and from the many comments we have received, it is clear that our loyal customers are eagerly waiting for our reopening and it will be an honor to welcome them again.” statement.

Last February, when cinemas got the green light from the government to reopen, Vincent Gozo decided to keep the nine cinemas closed when he learned that selling popcorn would be banned in the red.

This time, dining franchises will open in cinemas in all of Quebec’s regions entering the Orange Zone on May 31 – particularly Montérégie, Laurentians and Lanaudière – and hopefully a week later in Montreal and Laval.

Let’s note among the films that will be shown on Friday in the cinemas Guzzo CruellaWith Emma Stone.

“I am convinced that people will be attending cinemas in large numbers, because they are tired of staying home and are eager to relive an incomparable cinematic experience,” Vincent Gozo said. There’s nothing quite like watching a good movie on a big screen. ”