Wednesday, May 26, 2021 3:25 PM

(Update : Wednesday, May 26, 2021 3:28 PM)

Riga, Latvia – Captain Adam Henrique scored two goals and one assist on Wednesday as Canada scored its first four-match victory in the World Hockey Championship, beating Norway 4-2.

Conor Brown provided one goal and two assists, while Maple Leaf’s other goals came from Andrew Mangiapan.

Thomas Valkvay Olsen and Mats Rosselli Olsen answered on behalf of the Norwegians (1–3).

Darcy Cumber saved 13 balls; Henrik Hawkland scored 38 goals.

The two clubs are sixth in Group Two, with three points.

Brown scored 22 seconds after the initial confrontation, then Henrique took advantage of the surplus before the first break.

Valkfaye Olsen and Roseli Olsen scored the goal with a 1:20 interval before Mangjiapan won at 14:41 in the second half.

Henrique completed the shorthand halfway through the third period.

Germany tops Group Two with nine points, two points behind Latvia, Finland and Kazakhstan.

The Big Four from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

Canada will play its next match on Thursday against Kazakhstan.

Also on Wednesday, Russia defeated the Danes 3-0, the Kazaks defeated Germany 3-2, and the English defeated Belarus 4-3.