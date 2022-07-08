The Kings hired Manon Ryum | Journalism

Another woman was added to the management of one of the clubs of the National League, not least: Manon Rheum.

The former goalkeeper has been hired by the Los Angeles Kings as a prospects advisor and also for the California team’s hockey operations division.

“I am excited to join the Kings and look forward to working with the young players,” she said in a statement. I will focus on giving them the tools as well as guiding them to ease their transition as they try to achieve the ultimate goal of playing in the NHL. »

Ryome, 50, will continue to live in Michigan, where she has lived for several years.

In 1998, she won the silver medal in the women’s hockey tournament at the Nagano Games. However, she made her mark in 1992, becoming the first woman to participate in an NHL game, a pre-season game with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

She also stood out last year by participating, as a goalkeeper, in the breakaway competition as part of the NHL All-Star Game.

Rium already had relations with the kings. She had made a private appearance on a panel on gender equality with Olympic medalist Megan Buzek and Kings Scout Blake Bolden in an effort to promote women’s hockey in Southern California.

“Manon is an excellent interlocutor who brings a unique perspective and plays an important role in our hockey operations,” said Players Team Manager Nelson Emerson. She has the talent to fill in the gaps in youth development. You will be responsible for including and maintaining a good level of understanding and accountability for our players when working with our dedicated development team. »

recruitment wave

Riom is part of the recent wave of hiring women into key positions across the Pittman Circle.

The day before, New Jersey Devils made Kate Madigan the first assistant general manager, becoming the sixth woman to hold the position in the NHL.

Besides Madigan, dDr Hayley Wickenheiser was promoted to assistant general manager at the Toronto Maple Leafs last week, as was Meghan Hunter with the Chicago Blackhawks last month. The Vancouver Canucks were no exception, with two women occupying identical positions – Quebec Emily Castonjoy and Cami Granato.

Angela Gorgon was the first to be appointed Assistant General Manager, with Anaheim Ducks in 1996.

