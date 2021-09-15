sport

Rob Ramage would have liked to see Jordan Harris go pro

September 16, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

When Jordan Harris decided not to sign for Montreal and continue his college journey, everyone was scared as they imagined seeing him test his independence after the 2021-2022 season. Even if many stakeholders say we shouldn’t be afraid of him leaving, we can do it anyway.

And on the subject, Rob Ramage (Director of Player Development) was not the most reassuring.

Ramage has said several times that he would have really liked to see the youngster in the Canadiens camp and move to the pros a few months ago.

He is a player that CH loves very much and hopes to remain in the club’s entourage.

However, Ramage did not seem like the most reassuring person in the world.

When asked about the matter, he said the powers rested with players in such a situation and that everything could change quickly by assessing his options at the end of the year.

There is clearly pressure even if the young man says he wants to stay.

See also  “He's quite a hockey player” - Joelle Bouchard

Among the other statements of the Director of Development, we note the following:

– He thinks Logan Maillo might deserve his second chance. The Canadian will work with him to bring him safely

Jesse Yellonen may have a chance to play matches in Montreal during the season. I have a feeling a good camp will put it on the map.

Unsurprisingly, it would be Montreal or Frolunda by Matthias Norländer. The young prospect could not go to Laval, contracted in Finland.

Jean Misak is eligible to play with the Rocket, ho. why? Based on his experience last year. The Canadian does not yet know if it will be in Laval or in OHL.

a lot of

Patrick Roy is back in business.

– Famous faces of Broussard.

– Sign in Edmonton.

– just awesome.

– GM of Hawks and Team USA are saving up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *