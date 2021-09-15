Rob Ramage would have liked to see Jordan Harris go pro

When Jordan Harris decided not to sign for Montreal and continue his college journey, everyone was scared as they imagined seeing him test his independence after the 2021-2022 season. Even if many stakeholders say we shouldn’t be afraid of him leaving, we can do it anyway.

And on the subject, Rob Ramage (Director of Player Development) was not the most reassuring.

Rob Ramage answers reporters’ questions about the recruitment camp starting today in Broussard. Rob Ramage addresses the media live from the first day of rookie camp at Broussard. https://t.co/SGnEMWvNyq – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2021

Ramage has said several times that he would have really liked to see the youngster in the Canadiens camp and move to the pros a few months ago.

He is a player that CH loves very much and hopes to remain in the club’s entourage.

However, Ramage did not seem like the most reassuring person in the world.

When asked about the matter, he said the powers rested with players in such a situation and that everything could change quickly by assessing his options at the end of the year.

Feeling less confident that Jordan Harris will sign with # love After hearing Rob Ramage say the CBA is “giving players options”, and that he “would like him to be here, but I think we’ll see” (sic)

I suspect Harris will evaluate the options after the NCAA year. – Andrew Zadarnovsky (AZadarski) September 15, 2021

There is clearly pressure even if the young man says he wants to stay.

Among the other statements of the Director of Development, we note the following:

– He thinks Logan Maillo might deserve his second chance. The Canadian will work with him to bring him safely

Ramaj believes there is a second chance for Milo https://t.co/zJYKb6S20g – RDS (RDSca) September 15, 2021

Jesse Yellonen may have a chance to play matches in Montreal during the season. I have a feeling a good camp will put it on the map.

“The expectation is that he’s going to play games in Montreal this year,” says Rob Ramage of Jesse Yellonen. Eric Engels September 15, 2021

Unsurprisingly, it would be Montreal or Frolunda by Matthias Norländer. The young prospect could not go to Laval, contracted in Finland.

It’s Montreal or Frolunda, says Rob Ramage, by Matthias Norlender. He says he is a “suspect” of lobbying for a place with the Canadians. Eric Engels September 15, 2021

Jean Misak is eligible to play with the Rocket, ho. why? Based on his experience last year. The Canadian does not yet know if it will be in Laval or in OHL.

Patrick Roy is back in business.

#LHJMQ Quebec is preparing for a major junior hockey season. Today’s text: https://t.co/rLfiTfEOmQ – Michael Lancet (@MikLalancette) September 15, 2021

– Famous faces of Broussard.

There are no recruits today in Broussard. It is not these rookies who inform Broussard today.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qDeAMwGz8O – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2021

– Sign in Edmonton.

The # boilers They have signed striker Colton Scevior to a professional trial agreement. Sevier spent the 2020-21 season with Pittsburgh, scoring five goals and five assists in 46 games.#LetsGoOilers https://t.co/S36Q0hT7kX Edmonton Oilers September 15, 2021

– just awesome.

No one has played more regular season games in the NHL over the past five seasons than Conor Brown with 373. 1. Connor Brown – 373

2. Brent Burns – 372

3 – Phil Kessel – 372

4. Keith Yandel – 371

5. Patrick Kane – 371 pic.twitter.com/AQxZXt5d82 – Complete Hockey News (CompleteHkyNews) September 15, 2021

– GM of Hawks and Team USA are saving up.