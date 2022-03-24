The Next Scream was filmed in Montreal

Don’t be surprised if you bump into Courteney Cox on the streets of Montreal this summer. The next movie in the horror franchise Scream I learned the capital will be filmed from June Newspaper.

According to our information, the filming of the sixth part of the popular epic, created in 1996 by the American director Wes Craven, will extend over several weeks, from the beginning of June to the end of August. The budget of the film is 35 million dollars.

Actress Courteney Cox, one of the original stars of the franchise, recently confirmed it to American Podcast Just for variety She will be back the next day Scream (goosebumps) before specifying that “filming must begin in June in Canada”.

It is not known at the moment if other regular actors in the saga will be part of this new adventure. Released last January Scream It grossed $140 million at the worldwide box office.

summer photography?

shout 6 It is the first major American filming to be confirmed for this summer in Montreal. After a difficult period in 2020 due to the pandemic, the summer of 2021 was auspicious in terms of foreign filming thanks in particular to Hollywood blockbuster productions. transformerswhich resided in the capital from June to September.

According to the latest report from the Quebec Film and Television Bureau (BCTQ), 21 foreign productions (eight series and thirteen films) were filmed in the province in 2021, bringing in economic profits of $470 million, an increase of 30% compared to the previous year. year 2019.