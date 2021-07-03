The odds are very slim, but they’re still alive

When I explained that Canadian fans were split into two groups after their first loss in this final Stanley Cup series, it was to show that there are both optimists and pessimists out there.

However, now that CH is behind 3 to 0, I believe the two groups no longer exist, and instead merged into one group, the Realists. Indeed, yesterday’s defeat wiped out all the hopes that lingered among the Montreal fans. It’s very hard to imagine that the Habs could come from behind to grab the top titles against a team like the Tampa Bay Lightning. They won the cup last year, so they have the experience to avoid such a disaster.

Looking at the entire NHL history, we note that this 3-0 deficit in the final series was only erased once by the team in order to win the Stanley Cup.

The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs were the only team in history to come back from a 3-0 loss in the Final to win the Stanley Cup.

Montreal Canadiens 2021 should now try to become second. Eric Engels July 3, 2021

This one time only happened in 1942, when the Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup against the Detroit Reds Wings, having trailed 3-0 in the series.

Suppose that when a statistic relates the words Toronto and the Stanley Cup, we understand that this statistic goes back a very long time.

In short, CH still has opportunities, but they are very slim.

In fact, according to hockey odds site MoneyPuck, CH has a 3.3% chance of winning the cup. It’s close to anything, but still better than the other 29 NHL teams that didn’t reach the cup final.

So the Canadian will try to lie the odds again, as he tries to become the second team in NHL history to erase a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win the Big Boys.

