The Oilers want to add a championship to their rich history

Le but en prolongation de Connor McDavid, jeudi soir, a permis aux Oilers de vaincre les Flames de Calgary 5-4, de gagner la première bataille de l’Alberta en séries en 31 ans et d’accéder à la finale de l’Association from the West.

The Oilers won the Stanley Cup four times in five years between 1984 and 1990, led by teams led by Wayne Gretzky, Marc Messier, Paul Coffey and Gary Currie.

The Edmonton team reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006, but lost seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes before missing the playoffs for the next ten seasons.

And despite the roster that includes McDavid and Leon Drysitl, the Oilers only made it to the second round of the playoffs once with the two attacking stars before this spring. Now they dream of returning the most valuable trophy in hockey to the capital of Alberta.

” We are proud of the members of the Hockey Hall of Fame who have served in our institution. We are proud of the different paths the team has taken over the years. Our group wants to contribute to this history and wants to make its mark. » – Quote from Oilers interim coach Jay Woodcroft

scary attack

McDavid and Draisaitl lead the scoring streak with 26 points each. McDavid scored 12 points against the Flames as Drystel collected an impressive 17 points.

Drysittel remembers that we went through a lot of hard times. People have been hard on us on several occasions. We haven’t won anything yet. We’re halfway there, but it’s good to take the next step.

The Oilers will now face the Colorado Avalanche, who have eliminated the St. Louis Blues in six games. It was a big moment for our team, Woodcroft said, on McDavid’s game-winning goal. We will appreciate it.

The Oilers, who had defeated the Los Angeles Kings in seven first-round encounters, lost 9-6 to the Flames in the opening game. However, they won the next four matches with a total of 19 goals to 11.

” We clung on and found a way to win. This has been our mentality throughout the series. » – Quote from Conor McDavid, Oilers forward

The Flames finished first in the Pacific Division this season, seven points behind second-placed Oilers, but they couldn’t keep up with their regional rivals.

Goalkeeper Mike Smith has replaced teammate Vizina Trophy Jacob Markstrom. Meanwhile, McDavid and Draisaitl clearly outperformed the Flames’ top players, including Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

They made it difficult for us. Drysittel insisted we had to push twice as hard. It was a very good fight. It shows the effort in our group, the kind of players we have in the dressing room, the flexibility to keep the plan and control the game.

symbolic move

So how did it feel to be a part of Alberta’s first battle since Esa Tikkanen played the Oilers overtime champions in Game 7 in 1991?

McDodd said it was special. The fans were amazing in both arenas, especially in Edmonton. The energy and atmosphere in the city were extraordinary.

It’s sure to continue with the Oilers and fans who have endured many years of lean to find themselves just eight Stanley Cup victories away.

I’m sure people back home are very excited, but we’re only halfway there. We are also very excited. We are very happy and proud of what we have accomplished in qualifying so far, but there is more to come. This is our ultimate goal. We are ready for the next round of qualifiers.