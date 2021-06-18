Doug Ford makes a major cabinet reshuffle

Cabinet reshuffle returns former Finance Minister Rod Phillips to the government.

The MP for Ajax, who resigned after traveling to the Caribbean in December, became Minister of Long-Term Care.

Phillips had posted holiday messages on Twitter where he was sitting near a fire pit, suggesting he is at home, having already left Canada.

Minister Rod Phillips (archived) Photo: The Canadian Press/Nathan Dennett

He replaced Meryl Fullerton, who has been criticized for her handling of the pandemic in nursing homes. This goes to the Ministry of Childhood, Society and Social Services.

The deputy leader of the National Democratic Party finds Rod Phillips’s return to the Cabinet particularly shocking.

Sarah Singh remembers going on vacation to St. Barthelemy when Ontarians had to stay home and elderly people were dying in long-term care centers.

NDP Deputy Leader Sarah Singh Photo: Radio Canada/Dean Garby

Rumors of a reshuffle have been circulating in Queens Park for some time.

In a tweet, Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dodswill said that due to the pandemic, it actually happened and not at a traditional swearing-in ceremony.

In all, more than a dozen ministers are changing positions.

Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria has been appointed Chairman of the Treasury Board.

Kinga Surma becomes Minister of Infrastructure.

Ross Romano gets the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services. He was replaced by Jill Dunlop at colleges and universities.

The Association of the Francophonie of Ontario (AFO) is delighted with this appointment.

Her boss, Carol Jolin, thinks Dunlop It has all the tools to make its mark on post-secondary education in French in the province .

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities. Photo: The Canadian Press/Steve Russell

In the North, Greg Rickford holds Indigenous Affairs and will be the Secretary of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forests, a department that focuses specifically on the region’s economic development.

Energy becomes a separate department inherited from Todd Smith.

A number of ministers still hold key positions in their posts. This is the case of Kristen Elliott (Health), Peter Bethlinvalvi (Finance), Stephen Lecce (Education), Sylvia Jones (Attorney General) and Doug Downey (Attorney General).

Secretary Caroline Mulroney also retains her responsibilities in Francophone affairs and transportation.

Stephen Lecce and Doug Downey are among the notable ministers who have retained their posts. Photo: The Canadian Press/Chris Young

Orleans Liberal MP Stephen Blaise believes the retention of some important ministers is evidence of Doug Ford’s lack of leadership.

By leaving Christine Elliott and Stephen Lecce in their service, Ford is rewarding those who, like him, have demonstrated one of the West’s worst incompetences in the fight against COVID-19. He said in a statement.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott Photo: The Canadian Press/Tijana Martin

Today’s cabinet change is more about reelecting Doug Ford than helping Ontarians recover from the pandemic She thinks for her part the leader of the Green Party.

In a statement, Mike Schreiner expressed particular concern about the appointments of Rod Phillips to Long Term Care and Merrillie Fullerton for Children’s Services.