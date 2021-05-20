The planes beat Connor McDavid

Dominic Toninato picked the right moment to score the first goal of his qualifying career. His success saw the Winnipeg Jets win the first game of their series against Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

In the third half, the 27-year-old striker hit one point from defender Logan Stanley behind goalkeeper Mike Smith.

Toninato was appointed as a free agent last October and has only played two regular matches this season. He might not have been a part of his country if Pierre-Luc Dubois or Nikolai Eilers were available for this duel. Ahead of the match, coach Paul Morris said the skaters were still suffering from injuries.

Oilers was the first to subscribe to the brand. In the second half, Jesse Pollujarvey took the opportunity to rebound to defeat Connor Hillebwick.

A few minutes later, Tucker Pullman equalized. On this network and on the Toninato Network, former Montreal Canadiens Center Nate Thompson provided assistance.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler completed the mark in an abandoned cage.

The Oilers and Jets meet Friday evening in the second game of the series in the Northern Division. This duel will also be performed at Team Alberta’s home.