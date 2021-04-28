FIFA Arab Cup: the schedule is known

After the Arab Cup draw, the schedule of competitions was revealed. Algeria will play its three matches in just 6 days.

The Arab Cup soccer draw awarded the Algerian rivals Egypt and other competitors, Libya or Sudan, as well as the winner of the Lebanon-Djibouti match. The Greens, who will only consist of A ‘(local players), now know their schedule as well.

Thus, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1 pm (Qatar time), Algeria will face the winner of the Libya-Sudan match in the second stage, which has not yet been decided.

Three days later, this time at 4 pm, the Greens will face Lebanon or Djibouti in Stadium 6, which is still unknown as well.

Finally, on December 7, 2021 at 10 pm, the Algerians and Egyptians will face each other, still in the same stadium 6.

The competition, which will be held from December 1-18, 2021, is a general preparatory tournament for the World Cup, which will also be held in Qatar, this time from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Find out the tournament schedule for the main round matches #Arab_Cup Scheduled for residency in Qatar pic.twitter.com/NkXiOm749u – Alkass channels (@alkasschannel) April 28, 2021

DZfoot