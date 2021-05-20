Reitmans praises cultural diversity with her new campaign “Diversity is the Fibers of Canada.”

The campaign “Variety is a fiber.” Canada Emphasizes Reitmans’ core values: inclusivity, diversity, and originality. While diversity remains at the forefront of many conversations across the country, many question what needs to be done to make more progress. In this context, Reitmans shares his voice and takes concrete action. “Through our second campaign on diversity, we wanted to bring together and highlight the collective history of our beautiful country. We are committed to making real and lasting change by using the reach of our brand to continue to advocate for respect and equality. This requires the creation of an inclusive work environment, both within our company and as part of all our campaigns. Marketing, “he points out Jackie Tardiff, Reitmans Brand President and Executive Sponsor of Diversity and Inclusion for Reitmans (Canada) Limited.

Among the selected characters Mariana Meze, Quebec comic artist, actress of Uruguayan and Lebanese descent, Senegalese and Quebec rapper Saraimi, African American and Canadian athlete Angela James, Author and poet from the Innu community in Pessamit Natasha’s sofa Fontaine, Teacher and designer of Canadian and Indian fashion Sandy Cor Gill, Chilean and Quebec animator, author, producer, entrepreneur and speaker, Alexandra Diaz As well as the first lead dancer of Chinese origin in the history of the National Ballet CanadaAnd the Chan Hoon Goh. Each ambassador participated in an idea reproduced on a T-shirt and scarf that represented their style and cultural affiliation. A unified carrying case has also been created as part of this initiative. These items will be available in store and online starting May 21 at $ 29.90, $ 19.90, and $ 34.90. For every product sold, Reitmans agrees to donate $ 2 to the seven causes chosen by the Ambassadors, up to a maximum of $ 10,000 each. The seven organizations chosen by the ambassadors are: La rue des femmes, Center d’Encadrement pour jeunes women immigrants (CEJFI), Canadian Women Foundation, Waskapitan Fund, Seva Food Bank, Smilezone Foundation and Canadian Cancer Society. .



The launch of this campaign is supported by a 360-degree marketing strategy across multiple channels, including in-store display, digital amplification campaign as well as multicultural TV, radio and digital ads translated into Punjabi, Cantonese and Mandarin, an extension of social networks (TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, etc.) YouTube) to organic content that brings together the #ReitmansVraiment Vous community.



As part of a pan-Canada competition, Reitmans will show 10 newcomers a $ 1,000 wardrobe that they can use during job interviews, a Canadian citizenship party, or during holidays or special events. The winners will be identified through a short essay (150 words) in which they will be invited to express themselves about what they are making Canada A wonderful place to live.



This campaign was born thanks to a group of extraordinary people. Among those Maryam Joubert To video production (the Montreal-based Canadian-Tunisian director was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Short Fiction Film and won several times the Best Canadian Short Film Award at the International Film Festival Toronto 2018 [TIFF]). Not to forget the electric producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Uri Who composed the music.



About the Reitmans brand

Reitmans (a trademark of Reitmans)Canada(Ltd.) to become one of the most famous brands of women’s clothing and accessories in the world. Canada, With a strong internet presence and 245 stores across the country. Reitmans collections offer styles ranging from timeless to essentials, and offer sizes 0 to 22 (TTP-3X) in small, regular and long cuts. The interior design team at Reitmans strives to create clothing that matches the lifestyle of their clients and encourages them to feel more confident while celebrating and sticking to their style. For more information, visit our website: www.reitmans.com.



About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The company is a leading specialist retailer of womenswear with a network of stores throughout Canada. The company operates 414 stores, including 245 Reitmans, 91 Penningtons, and 78 RW&CO. Reitmans (CanadaLimited is a public company whose securities are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET.A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

