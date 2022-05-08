The Prime Minister’s statement on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr

After a month of fasting, almsgiving, and spiritual reflection, Eid al-Fitr is the time to come together and celebrate. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holidays in Islam, providing families and friends with an opportunity to come together to pray, Eid and spend quality time together. Although the past two years have been difficult for all of us, we have been able to draw inspiration from the values ​​that lie at the core of Islam – generosity, peace, compassion and gratitude. These values ​​will continue to help us recover from the pandemic and move forward with optimism and hope.

“Eid al-Fitr is also a time to recognize the important contributions Muslim Canadians have made – and continue to make – to our country. Everywhere CanadaMuslims show kindness and generosity by donating to charities and supporting important causes. Diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and we will continue to take action to combat Islamophobia and hate in all its forms, including the appointment of a Special Representative to Combat Islamophobia. Together, we will continue to build a better, more just and inclusive world for all.

On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish peace and blessings to all who celebrate Eid here and around the world.

“Blessed eid! “

