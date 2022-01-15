Celine Dion cancels the end of her North American tour

Singer Celine Dion announced today, Saturday, that she was forced to cancel the last dates of her North American tour for health reasons.

“I was really hoping to be ready to get back on stage now, but I find I have to be more patient and follow my doctors’ recommendations. […] I will be very happy when I get my health back, the epidemic is behind us and I am back on stage again,” she wrote.

The singer explains that her recovery is taking longer than expected. She received treatment for severe and persistent muscle spasms. Hence, she is unable to go up on stage to give her shows.

On social networks, fans of the Quebec singer are unanimous: “Health is a priority.” Thus, his fans from all over the world wish him a speedy recovery.

In recent years, Celine Dion has had to postpone her shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also due to health reasons.

The canceled shows were scheduled to take place in the United States and western Canada.

Celine Dion performed her “Courage” show 52 times before the pandemic began in March 2020. Currently, the scheduled shows in Europe continue from May 25, 2022.

