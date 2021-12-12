The PS5 is back in stock this week!

PS5 is back: New inventory planned, particularly on Amazon, Fnac, and Cdiscount this week. To make sure you get one in time, follow all of our tips and get ready!

This is the holy grail of year-end players: PS5 from Sony, a year after its release, it’s still hard to find in stock, more precisely for more than a few minutes or even a few seconds. Victim of its huge success and the lack of components having a negative impact on its production, it will be very difficult to put the PS5 under the tree, but do not despair, because we are waiting for new copies in stock this week, especially on Amazon, Fnac and Cdiscount. This doesn’t mean it will be easy for you to get one, but you can put the odds in your favor by adopting some good practices to speed up the process!

PS5: Top 3 Tips for Buying it from Cdiscount, Amazon or Fnac

The first tip is to use whatever alerts you can set up. Consult all social networks of e-commerce sites, sites specializing in good deals, and subscribe to as many alerts via email or SMS as possible from merchants to be notified as soon as possible of the arrival of stock. If this is possible and it is not always the case for a product that is out of stock, add the PS5 to your cart. Timing is very important also. Be on the lookout but in the morning, between 8.45am and 10am, as this often happens when stocks are available. Finally, use the computer to make the purchase, because it is easier and faster to refresh the page from your web browser!

The BFMTV editorial staff was not involved in the production of this content. BFMTV is more likely to receive a bonus when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.