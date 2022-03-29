The Roots, CRi and Jean-Michel Blais at this summer’s Jazz Festival

42And the The FIJM will take place at the Quartier des Spectacles from June 30 to July 9 and will give no fewer than 350 concerts – both indoors and in the Festival Arena – two-thirds of which will be free to the public.

Popular American hip-hop group The Roots, famous for their unique musical style that combines jazz and rap, will wrap up the festival on the evening of July 9 at the TD Theatre.

the roots Photo: Click here / Roots

Several Quebec artists will participate in the festivities, including Christophe Dube, pseudonym CRi, the announcement of the year at the recent Gala de Ladsc and winner of the Felix Award for Electronic Music Album of the Year. He will be joined on stage on July 6 by a number of mystery artists, as the union indicates in its press release, on the occasion of A unique concert created for the festival .

Also noteworthy in the program is pianist Jean-Michel Bliss, a neo-classical composer who worked with dozens of instrumentalists on his latest album, Obads. The artist from Nicolet will perform at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on the last day of the festival.

Radio Canada Jazz 2019-2020 will present Dominique Fils-Aimé Three little words The final chapter in a musical trilogy inspired by the heritage of African-American music. The Soul Diva Concert will take place in Montreal on 3 July at Théâtre Maisonneuve.

Among the notable musicians promoted by the IFJ, we note the Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, who will be performing solo on July 6 at the Maison Symphonique. The prolific and multi-award winning artist has recorded twenty studio albums in three decades. Many of his compositions have also been listened to in cinema, particularly in Momby Xavier Dolan, and in nomadicthe Academy Award winning film directed by Chloe Chow.

A tribute to the 40-year career of Quebec pianist and composer Lauren Desmarais, who will accompany her on the Monument-National Theater on July 8, will also be honoured.

American drummer Macaya McRaven updated the classics from legendary jazz label Blue Note on his new album, Decode the messagewill display the fruits of his labor during a concert in Gèsu on 1Verse July.

On its last day, the Federation will welcome a jazz veteran. First, Quebec guitarist Michel Donato, who has played alongside legends like Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans, Charles Aznavour and Oliver Jones, will celebrate 80 yearsAnd the birthday.

Rani Lee Photo: Montreal International Jazz Festival / Victor Diaz Lamic

Next, Montreal-born American jazz singer and saxophonist Rani Lee will give a personal interpretation of some of Celine Dion’s songs during an exclusive concert presented at Monument-National.

43 . ticketsAnd the Montreal International Jazz Festival will be on sale starting Friday 1Verse April, 10 am