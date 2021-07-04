The sixth science: embarking on the far reaches of the universe

Forget the regulatory ten kilometers of travel during different confinement periods. Let’s see now much more.

Journey to the farthest galaxy

A grand tour of the farthest galaxy 13.4 billion light-years away, anyone? On episode 54, Sixième Science, the science podcast for Science and the future And the 20 minutesIt takes you on a journey to the limits of the universe. At the microphone, Fabrice Nicot, journalist at Science and the future Specialist in astronomy and physics, answers questions from Romain Gouloumès 20 minutes.

The journey was made possible by Hubble

Welcome to the most distant galaxy ever explored, which finally reveals its contours! The flight is clearly made possible thanks to the famous Hubble space telescope. So, what was just a foggy mission in 2014 is actually called “GN-z11” and opens the door to the farthest reaches of the universe. Welcome here to the gigantic clouds of gas, those in a galaxy like never before.

But Hubble is not the only tool available for this kind of exploration. The JWST (James Webb Spacetelescope), which should be launched in the fall, is also an instrument that specialists are eagerly awaiting. “We go from a 2.4-meter mirror with Hubble to 6.5 meters”, was reported to Fabrice Nicot Daniel Scherer, an astronomer at the University of Geneva (Switzerland). That is, the surface area is seven times larger and an increase in size makes it possible to discover hundreds of galaxies of this type from GN-z11″The world expects. Without a doubt, it is a guaranteed ticket for upcoming intergalactic trips.

In the meantime, you can find the entire file in the June issue or dive in here, Unlimited and Free, in the Sixth Science Archives.