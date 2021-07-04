Matthew Schweiner scores in Montreal’s win

In his third game of the season, Matthew Choener scored the first goal of his career in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the 41st minute of play.

This was his first encounter since May 15. I was pretty confident before the match, but that definitely puts me at ease. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time She spoke with her parents, a friend and her brother after the party to share her joy with them, said Schweiner.

I worked hard and it is a reward for my efforts. this is good. I’ve been waiting for that for a long time. Quote from:Matthew Schoener

At the other end of the field, goalkeeper James Pantemes saved three saves and scored his third win of his career, all against Inter Miami, including two in 2021. On May 12, he also closed out the Florida team 2-0.

The fact remains that the Montreal squad could have made much easier gains if their players had benefited greatly from the first half they dominated.

Wilfried Nancy hinted at this during the video call that took place after the match, although he did not forget to mention the positive. I liked the aggressiveness of the guys, I liked the fact that we were more victorious. It was interesting. But I also wish we had been a little more protected a little earlier.

With this gain, CF Montreal (4-3-4) totals 16 points and remains at the height of the fight in the Eastern Conference standings.

Montreal Football Club will play its next game on Wednesday, July 7th, against New York City. He will then be deprived of the services of midfielder Samuel Peet and defender Kamal Miller, who is returned by the Canadian national team to participate in the Gold Cup.

For Wilfried Nancy’s men, it will be another home game away from home with the game taking place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Probably the last, before the expected return home.

After this meeting, the team will return to Montreal where they will finally be able to hold training sessions at the Nutrilait Centre. But we still don’t know if CF Montreal will be able to host Cincinnati at Saputo Stadium on July 17.

permanent presence

Facing an opponent in May and scoring just one goal in his last four matches, the Montreal club’s players had no trouble establishing themselves in the opponent’s area.

This presence increased to the point that after the first 20 minutes of play they controlled the ball by 70 percent and attempted six shots on goalkeeper John McCarthy, four of them on goal.

During this part, the best scoring opportunity came in the 11th minute when Makathi stole a goal from Djordje Mihajlovic, who saved with his left hand from a close shot. The ball remained in front of the Miami net, and the defenders blocked attempts to shoot the ball from Rommel Koyoto and Mihailovic.

Quioto and Mihailovic adjusted after about 30 minutes by joining forces to allow Choinière to open the scoring.

Very clear and effective so far, the athlete from St. Alexander managed to beat McCarthy with a low shot that landed in the left corner of the net.

Less intense in the second half, CF Montreal players nonetheless managed to protect that short lead and avoid another catastrophic end to the game like the one that occurred last Saturday in Nashville.

We had few opportunities to advance and we didn’t. So we had to protect our lead with a goal and we did that very well. Said midfielder Victor Wanyama.

We held together and fought to the end. This is what we are trying to improve and today we succeeded He added in conclusion.

DC United’s correction to Toronto FC

Toronto FC’s troubles continued on Saturday as DC United handed them the 7-1 shot.

It was the sixth straight loss for Toronto FC (1-8-2), who are last in the MLS overall standings.

Kevin Paredes, Nigel Roerza, Paul Areola, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad and Griffin Yu all scored DC United (5-6-1). TFC player Ralph Brisso Mbong scored his own goal.

Iyo Akinola was the only goal scorer for the Torontonians, who reduced the difference to 3-1 in the 39th minute of the game.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono had a rough time in the net, stopping only two of DC United’s seven shots on target. At the other end of the field, Bel Hamid saved three saves.

TFC even had to play with one player a short distance from the 78th minute, when defender Eric Zavaleta was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.