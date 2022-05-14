The United Arab Emirates has a new president

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed, who is already considered the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, was elected president of the wealthy Gulf kingdom on Saturday. He succeeds his half-brother Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died the day before.

mohammed bin zayed says Mohammed bin Zayed And It was unanimously elected The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that members of the Supreme Council of the Emirates Federation, which includes seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The third son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president and founder of the Emirates Federation, Mohammed bin Zayed He was already in charge since Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan suffered a stroke in January 2014.

Mohammed bin Zayed has to thank Sheikhs of the Federal Supreme Council for their confidence .

election Mohammed bin Zayed formalize its position as the leader of the oil-rich country of about 10 million people.

Under his leadership, the UAE pursued a more assertive policy on the international stage.

An ally of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed It was the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.