The United Arab Emirates has a new president

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Zayed, who is already considered the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, was elected president of the wealthy Gulf kingdom on Saturday. He succeeds his half-brother Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died the day before.
mohammed bin zayed says
Mohammed bin ZayedAnd
It was unanimously elected The official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that members of the Supreme Council of the Emirates Federation, which includes seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The third son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president and founder of the Emirates Federation,
Mohammed bin Zayed He was already in charge since Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan suffered a stroke in January 2014.
Mohammed bin Zayed has
to thank Sheikhs of the Federal Supreme Council
for their confidence.
election
Mohammed bin Zayed formalize its position as the leader of the oil-rich country of about 10 million people.
Under his leadership, the UAE pursued a more assertive policy on the international stage.
An ally of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States, the UAE
Mohammed bin Zayed It was the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.
Mohammed bin Zayed He is also widely believed to be the person who sent Emirati forces to Yemen in 2015, as part of a Saudi-led coalition against the Houthi rebels.
“Alcohol scholar. Twitter lover. Zombieaholic. Hipster-friendly coffee fanatic.”