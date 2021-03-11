Eugenie Bouchard in the quarter-finals in Guadalajara

It took the world’s 144th player only an hour and 17 minutes to beat Eighth-seeded Jovan. It was the first match between the players.

Bouchard thus reaches the quarter-finals, where she will face the winner in the duel between Catherine McNally and Tamara Zidansik.

And it continues its good trajectory on Mexican soil, a few hours after catching up with American Caroline Dolehyde on Tuesday.

Bouchard returned to the field shortly afterwards with her US partner Coco Vandewegi, defeating Paula Kania Chodon of Poland and Ankita Raina of India 7-6 (7), 6-2.

In the quarter-finals, they will face Australians Eileen Perez and Sharma, defenders of Fernandez and Mexican Renata Zarazua on Tuesday night.

Bouchar, 27, lost in the doubles final to Olga Danilovic last weekend at the Lyon Open.

End of the course for Fernandez

Another Canadian actress, Lela Fernandez, was less successful. Her journey in the round of 16 was interrupted by the loss of Australian Astra Sharma.

The 87th club in the world offered some irregular play. She made remarkably nine double faults, versus only one for Sharma.

Laval’s athlete was also unable to convert his lowest of four break points, while his opponent stole his serve twice on 10 occasions.