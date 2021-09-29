This cool trick allows you to install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC

Despite the restrictions imposed by Microsoft, the small utility allows you to install Windows 11 on any type of computer, even those without TPM 2.0. This fast and efficient script allows you to take advantage of Windows 11 on an old machine, while Microsoft did everything to prevent this type of installation. Here is how to do it.

There are only a few days left before the final release of Windows 11 ! The new OS will be released on October 5, 2021., with a gradual rollout that continues until 2022. In the meantime, the OS preview can still be tested freely by participating in the Windows Insider Program. Those who have subscribed to this program until recently have a semi-final version of the operating system.

Despite everything, a problem remains, not least: Windows 11 Displays some hardware requirements. motherboard with module RPM 2.0, Management secure boot and one Modern enough processor. To check that all of these conditions are met, Microsoft has made available a small tool called computer health check. If the program returns an error message, no salvation: Windows 11 will not be installed on your computer. Unless you go to the ISO image of Windows 11 and go to reinstall the entire operating system, which means you will have to erase your Windows 10 hard drive or installation partition.

The tool allows you to force the installation of Windows 11 on computers without a TPM 2.0 chip

If your computer is declared incompatible by PC Health Check, don’t panic: a small program, simple and quick to use, should solve all your problems. This is actually a small text that you might already know if you take a look at Windows 10 installation guide. MediaCreation Tool, the program in question, has just been updated and allows you to download an ISO file of Windows 11. Simply run it to restore a full image of Windows 11, an image that can be installed by default under Windows 10, or one that can be copied to a bootable USB key.

In its latest update, the MediaCreation Tool offers a second script, as well as a Windows 11 downloader. In response to the name Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmdThis little command allows you to debug the registry when you install Windows 11. It’s a trick we already knew, but now it’s included in the All-in-One Package.

This tool allows you to install Windows 11 on any type of computer, even if it does not meet the conditions required by Microsoft. Thanks to it, it is then possible to update a PC with Windows 10 (without going through a complete reinstall, for that). It is also possible to install Windows 11 on an empty hard disk or partition, but also to set up the operating system in a virtual machine such as VMware or VirtualBox.

How to install Windows 11 on an incompatible PC

First of all, keep in mind that the version of Windows 11 that is officially available at the moment is not final yet. But this is a really very close version of the RTM (Release to Manufacturing), which shouldn’t cause any major compatibility or instability issues.

As mentioned above, small text is relatively easy to use. Here is the procedure to follow: