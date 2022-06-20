Xbox – The documentary series “Power On: The Story of Xbox” receives an award | Xbox One

Since we were just a few days away from the end of 2021, Microsoft launched ” Play: Xbox StoryThis six-episode documentary series that explores the origins of the console and the various events leading up to its emergence has been a real hit among gamers and media, to the point that this documentary series has been awarded a very special award.

No less than “Power On: The Story of Xbox”

The American company has a lot to be proud of. For you, it was only about 6 episodes of about 40 minutes duration, for Microsoft, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the brand is a long-term work for Microsoft, a work that has been rewarded very kindly.

Thus, the series “Power On: The Story of Xbox” received a Daytime Emmys Award during the 49th edition of the ceremony of the same name, which rewards programs broadcast during the day (hence the name) by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Competing in the categories “Best Program in Popular Arts and Culture” and “Best Editing with a Single Camera”, finally in this second category the documentary film stood out.

An important award for the company, which also highlights the quality of work delivered by its teams, as this distinction is recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in New York as well as the Academy of Television and Television Sciences from Los Angeles.

We imagine that there should be many smiles in Microsoft offices and if this has not already been done, we strongly invite you to Watch all 6 episodes of the Power On series. There are some nuggets like GTA III declined from XboxAnd the The origin of the color greenAnd the The story of the first leak or even Various codenames from the first Xbox.