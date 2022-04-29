Tiger Mosquito: Enhanced surveillance from May 1 to November 30





For several years, the tiger mosquito has been established and active throughout the Occitanie region. Every year, to reduce its creation and prevent the risk of importing viruses that can be their carriers (dengue, chikungunya, Zika), the health authorities together with their partners implement an enhanced surveillance system.

Enhanced monitoring during tiger mosquito activity

The improved monitoring system takes effect from May 1 to November 30, when the tiger mosquito is active. This system is based on 3 axes:

– Enhanced mosquito population monitoring (insect monitoring).

– Awareness of the population of the areas where these mosquitoes are found and active.

Controlling these mosquitoes and their larvae is one of the main ways to avoid transmission of viruses. It is an involuntary reaction that must be acquired at home to collectively protect oneself.

Strengthening medical surveillance of human cases of diseases that can be carried by this mosquito: chikungunya, dengue fever and Zika (epidemiological surveillance).

This monitoring mobilizes health professionals across the region to immediately report any patient showing symptoms of dengue, chikungunya or Zika to the regional health agency. In the case of confirmation of a suspected case, and after carrying out an entomological survey to check for the presence of tiger mosquitoes, treatment with insecticides is organized in the places where the patient passes.

Tropical Travelers: Be vigilant on site and on your return. Consult your doctor if symptoms (sudden fever, joint pain, body aches, and/or rash, etc.) develop for up to a week after your flight, and inform him of your flight and where you are staying. In Occitanie in 2020, the majority of reported cases (dengue) were travelers returning from overseas departments and regions who were facing a dengue epidemic.

In 2021, fewer cases due to travel restrictions

In 2021 in Occitanie, very few cases were reported due to limited travel associated with the COVID crisis. Despite the small number of imported cases, one case was confirmed as an Indigenous (a person infected while not traveling).

In 2021

• 24 imported arbovirus (travelers) cases (128 cases in 2020) were reported.

• 1 local case of dengue fever (a person who contracted the disease without traveling to a contaminated area) compared to 3 cases in 2020.

• These reports led to 17 investigations about the places frequented by the cases (32 in 2020).

• 24 treatments around the places frequented by infected people, where the presence of the tiger mosquito was confirmed, compared to 125 treatments in 2020.

There will likely be more trips this year: Vacationers, remember when you return to continue active protection with effective repellents for 7 days after your return and to keep your environment unfavorable for the spread of tiger mosquitoes.

A strong presence of the tiger mosquito in Occitanie

In Occitanie, 1,644 out of 4,454 municipalities in the region (44%) are colonies, accounting for 88% of the region’s population, approximately 5.5 million people.

