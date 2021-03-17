Tiger Woods comes home

Tiger Woods is back home in Florida to continue recovering from a serious leg injury sustained last month in California.

Doug Ferguson

News agency

Woods was seriously injured when his SUV pulled off the road and rolled down a hill outside Los Angeles.

“I am delighted to report that I am home and continue to recover,” Woods wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

“I am very grateful for all the support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Woods was injured on February 23, two days after the Genesis invitation.

He was on his way to filming GolfTV shortly after 7:00 am when he lost control of his car that flipped and flipped to the side.

He underwent a lengthy operation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for fractures of his shin and shin bone in his right leg. A rod settled in his leg.

Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle require screws and rods.

He was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for follow-up.

Woods thanked medical staff at both hospitals for his care.

Woods wrote, “I will recover at home and work to be stronger every day.”

In the final round of the Workday Championship, dozens of golfers donned black shorts and a red jersey – the Colors of Woods Sunday, during their 82 PGA victories.

Woods texted Bryson Deschamps before beating Bay Hill and Justin Thomas, one of his best friends at golf, before he won the Players Championship.

Thomas and Rory McIlroy live near Woods’ abode in Jupiter, not far from Miami.