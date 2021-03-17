Star Wars: Disney announces a new movie and several series pop-ups

The story of the Rogue Squadron Will be staged in The future is galactic It will follow A new generation of space pilots who will earn their badges and risk their lives , Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, revealed the company behind the legendary saga that was launched in 1977 and was bought by the number one entertainment company in the world.

Patty Jenkins, no Wonderful woman 1984 Released by the end of the month, she will be the first woman to direct a feature film in the Star Wars franchise. Kennedy said the film would be shown in theaters at Christmas in 2023. She was speaking during a virtual presentation aimed at Disney Group investors.

Kathleen Kennedy also mentioned that Taika Waititi, who won an Oscar earlier this year for the film’s screenplay, Jojo RabbitHe was writing another Star Wars movie with the title Unknown, according to The Guardian.

Tons of derived sequences

Disney has also announced several new series based on the Star Wars universe, including two that are derived from the Mandalorian Which perpetuates the return of the famous Lando Calrissian.

Actress Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Jedi Ahsuka Tano, who just appeared in the second season of Mandalorian. This time, she will have her own series titled Ahsoka, Designed by John Favreaux and Dave Filoni, creators of The Mandalorian.

The duo will also work on a string of the name Rangers of the New Republic, That will happen during the same period as Mandalorian.

Country, Which will focus on the adventures of the playful and talkative character who became famous in the first Star Wars trilogy, will be led by Justin Simin, the creator of the series. Dear whites. According to The Guardian, Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, will reprise the role he played. Solo: The Star Wars Story (2018).

As for the series derived from the movie Rogue One, It will be called AndorAnd, with production just getting started in London, it announced Disney actor Diego Luna, who is playing the lead there. He will appear alongside Stellan Skarsgård and Fiona Shaw in a spy thriller by Tony Gilroy, to whom we owe the Jason Bourne saga.

Hayden Christensen, who played young Anakin Skywalker in the second trilogy, will be returning alongside Ewan McGregor as Darth Vader in the series. Obi-Wan Kenobi, Which is scheduled to start production in March.

As for the spatial survey entitled the assistant, It will be produced by the content creator Russian doll Leslie Headland will be held during the last days of the Republic.

In all, Disney is said to count no fewer than 10 series derivative from the Star Wars universe, including an animated series titled The bad batch, another name Android story As well as a series of short animated films entitled Visions, “Created by Japanese animators who show greatest talent,” you can read on the series’ dedicated Twitter account.