The USMA dominates the MCA, WAT, and the NCM creating a surprise

USM Algiers dominated MCA (2-0) in the knockout rounds of the League Cup. Meanwhile, Tlemcen FC made a surprise by beating ES Setif (2-1) and JSB Belouizdad (4-2 on penalties).

In this 110th confrontation between USM Algiers and MC Algiers, in all competitions, Roger and Nouar could count on their new recruiter, Ghanaian Kwame Opoku, who opened the scoring in the 19th minute before the survivor increased the score at the end of the match. (90) To ensure that his team qualifies in the quarter-finals at the expense of Mouloudia Algeria.

For his part, Wadad Tlemcen succeeded, in difficulty in the league, in achieving the evening’s achievement by going to eliminate the French league captain ES Setif (1-2), thanks to the achievements of Zermann (33rd place) and Lekihal (74th) while his army (fifth) opened the registration for Wifaq Setif.

For his part, NC Magra ousted JSB Belouizdad, the last club to win the championship in 2000, before being suspended, during a penalty shootout (4-2). The organizing time ended 0-0.

In the last two matches of the Round of 16, which were held on Saturday evening, the logic was respected by qualifying JS Kabylie and JSK respectively against JS Skikda (4-0) and Nouma Hussain Dai (2-0).

The first part of the 16th round of the League Cup, which was held last Friday, resulted in the qualification of MC Oran and the United States of Biskra and Olympic Media.

As a reminder, Coupe de la Ligue, dedicated exclusively to Ligue 1 clubs, has been re-launched this season to replace the Algeria Cup, which was canceled due to the busy schedule due to Covid-19.

